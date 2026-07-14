Forterra delivers 105 autonomous Lancer vehicles to Ukraine for logistics
Ukraine just got a big tech upgrade: Forterra delivered 105 autonomous Lancer vehicles to help troops move supplies and evacuate wounded in their fight against Russia.
These rugged machines, built on the Polaris Ranger platform and powered by AutoDrive and Vektor systems, have already covered over 4023km in active combat zones within six months.
Lancers hauled more than 349266kg
In half a year, these Lancers hauled more than 349266kg of cargo, pretty impressive for robots.
One Ukrainian commander called them "the No. 1 choice for critical logistics missions," saying even more are needed at the front lines.
Forterra's Chief Growth Officer Scott Sanders summed it up: going from prototype to real-world use proves that autonomous vehicles can seriously support modern military operations when stakes are high.