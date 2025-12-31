How Satya Nadella-led Microsoft plans to win the AI race

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has overhauled the company's senior leadership team as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes amid growing competition and a shift in Microsoft's long-standing partnership with OpenAI . The restructuring is aimed at accelerating the development of proprietary AI models, enhancing coding tools, and improving AI-powered applications.

Changes High-profile appointments and promotions The leadership overhaul has seen high-profile appointments and promotions, including former Meta engineering head Jay Parikh. He now leads Microsoft's CoreAI division. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and commercial chief Judson Althoff have also been promoted to more influential roles within the company. These changes are part of Nadella's vision to make Microsoft a leader in AI technology development.

Leadership style Nadella's 'founder mode' leadership approach Under Nadella's leadership, his style is now being termed as 'Founder Mode.' This means fewer layers, quicker approvals, and direct involvement from the CEO. Senior leaders have been clearly told to either align with the AI vision or step aside.