Four risks linked to 99% of heart attacks and strokes

Hypertension most common risk factor

Hypertension (high blood pressure) was the top culprit, showing up in over 95% of cases in South Korea and over 93% in the US

High cholesterol and high blood sugar were also common, while smoking made things worse by damaging blood vessels.

Even women under 60 weren't off the hook; most had at least one of these risks.

The takeaway? These are all manageable with regular checkups and a bit of lifestyle awareness, so it's worth getting checked before problems start.