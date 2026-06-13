Four risks linked to 99% of heart attacks and strokes
A massive new study found that almost every heart attack or stroke can be traced back to four modifiable risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, or smoking.
Researchers looked at health data from over nine million people in South Korea and the US and spotted these risk factors in more than 99% of cases.
Hypertension most common risk factor
Hypertension (high blood pressure) was the top culprit, showing up in over 95% of cases in South Korea and over 93% in the US
High cholesterol and high blood sugar were also common, while smoking made things worse by damaging blood vessels.
Even women under 60 weren't off the hook; most had at least one of these risks.
The takeaway? These are all manageable with regular checkups and a bit of lifestyle awareness, so it's worth getting checked before problems start.