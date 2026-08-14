Fractal Analytics launches India's 1st reasoning-based Vaidya.ai tested with BMC
Technology
Fractal Analytics just rolled out Vaidya.ai, the country's first reasoning-based health care AI, as part of the IndiaAI Mission.
It's being tested in Mumbai with the BMC and is set to power a WhatsApp chatbot that offers instant health care help.
Vaidya.ai beats GPT-5 on OpenAI HealthBench
Vaidya.ai makes lab reports easy to understand in English and Marathi, helps users find nearby BMC health care facilities, and even organizes patient information for doctors.
It scored higher than GPT-5 on OpenAI's HealthBench and will eventually be implemented across various BMC facilities, from dispensaries to major hospitals including KEM, all while keeping privacy front and center.