Fragnesia Linux kernel bug allows root access and container escape
A new Linux kernel bug called Fragnesia has popped up, making it possible for attackers to get full (root) access on popular Linux distributions.
This is already the third big security issue in just two weeks.
Discovered by AI security firm Zellic using its AI-agentic software auditing tool, V12, the flaw could also let hackers break out of containers: bad news for anyone running shared servers.
Permanent Fragnesia fix available now
Red Hat rates Fragnesia a 7.8 out of 10 for severity, so it's definitely something to take seriously.
An upstream patch is already available, but it is not yet shipping in any distro.
You can lower your risk by disabling esp4, esp6, and rxrpc, or setting user.max_user_namespaces=0, though that might mess with some container setups.
A permanent fix is available now, but in the meantime, keep your system updated and stay alert: Linux security is still an ongoing challenge.