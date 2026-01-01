France to follow Australia with social media ban for under-15s

France is set to follow in Australia's footsteps by banning social media platforms for children from the beginning of the 2026 academic year. The move comes after Australia 's successful implementation of a similar ban on under-16s in December. The proposed legislation will be submitted for legal checks and is expected to be debated in parliament in the coming weeks.

Proposed measures Draft bill includes ban on mobile phones in high schools The draft bill, which has been finalized, proposes two key measures: a ban on social media for under-15s and a ban on mobile phones in high schools. The latter would apply to students aged 15-18. Primary and middle schools have already enforced a similar phone ban. The government hopes to implement the social media restriction from September 2026.

Concerns raised Draft bill highlights risks of excessive screen use The draft bill cites "the risks of excessive screen use by teenagers," including exposure to inappropriate content, online bullying, and disrupted sleep patterns. It stresses the need to "protect future generations" from threats that could undermine their ability to thrive in a society with shared values. French President Emmanuel Macron has been vocal about his support for this measure, citing concerns over increased screen time leading to lower school achievement and rising mental health problems among teens.

Global trend Other countries consider similar social media bans France isn't the only country considering such measures. Denmark and Norway are also mulling over social media bans, with the former hoping to implement it by 2026. Malaysia is planning a similar ban for under-16s later this year. In the UK, Labour government has kept all options open, saying "nothing is off the table" but any decision will be based on "robust evidence."