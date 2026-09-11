Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and UW develop antibodies targeting EBV
Big news: researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington have developed antibodies that target the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which infects almost everyone at some point.
EBV usually stays quiet, but it can cause serious illnesses like certain cancers and complications in transplant patients.
In February 2026, scientists discovered antibodies that block two key proteins EBV uses to attack immune cells.
Antibody stops EBV in humanized mice
When tested on mice with human-like immune systems, one antibody stood out by stopping EBV infection.
The team even engineered mice to produce human-compatible antibodies, making future treatments more promising.
These new antibodies could help prevent dangerous post-transplant complications in children and others with weakened immune systems.
It's a big step forward, but more research is needed before these treatments reach people.