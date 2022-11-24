Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 24: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 24, 2022, 09:54 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is downloadable via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more fascinating is the exclusive range of in-game supplies that are provided on a daily basis. The additional in-game collectibles include skin, diamonds, pets, protective gear, loot crates, costumes, and royale vouchers. These bonuses can be accessed for free via redeemable codes or can be purchased using money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿, the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, was released in September 2021. The latter is currently banned by the Indian government.

The game's immense popularity can be attributed to the creative implementation of enhanced graphics that boost the gaming experience.

The extra in-game items equip players on the battlefield and help them attain better rankings.

The codes are invalid after 12-18 hours

Users have to comply with a few rules to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes automatically expire after 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

Here are the codes for November 24

Check out the codes for November 24: ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. FF11-WENP-P956, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. FF10-617K-GUF9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.