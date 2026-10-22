French rioters loot Apple store but find iPhones remotely blocked
Technology
During recent protests in France, things got out of hand and rioters hit an Apple retail store, only to find that stolen iPhones were almost immediately remotely blocked by Apple.
The devices flashed messages asking for their return and even broadcast their real-time locations back to authorities, making them basically useless for anyone who grabbed one.
Luxury brands Louis Vuitton Hermes looted
The chaos didn't stop at tech stores; luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermes were also looted, along with supermarkets and historic buildings in cities like Lyon and Marseille.
Social media had a field day mocking the thieves for stealing devices that are so easy to track.
This whole situation really shows how security tech can make a difference when things spiral out of control.