French student Nicolas Boraccino's BentiX launches after failed 2022 Kickstarter

BentiX is built with durable 3-D-printed materials and runs on four foldable motors.

You control it with a joystick that streams live video from its HD camera, plus three bright spotlights help you see what's below.

It can dive down 30 meters and last up to three hours per charge.

There are two packages: the Essential (€1,490) covers all basics, while the Explorer (€2,090) adds a powerful LED lamp and robotic gripper.

Bonus: it's designed so you can actually repair it yourself, unlike most drones out there.