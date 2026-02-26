From lunar eclipse to equinox: Top celestial events in March

March 2026 promises a series of spectacular celestial events, including a total lunar eclipse . The month will witness the full Worm Moon and the March equinox, making it an exciting time for both casual stargazers and professional astronomers. The Worm Moon, named by early Native American tribes, signifies the season when earthworms reappear as winter melts away.

Eclipse details Total lunar eclipse on March 3 On March 3, the Moon will be in its full phase, completely illuminated as it sits opposite to the Sun. This is when a total lunar eclipse will occur, with the Moon passing through Earth's shadow and slowly turning a rusty red color. The event will be visible from eastern Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean region and North America.

Upcoming events New moon and equinox Following the lunar eclipse, a new moon will occur on March 19. This phase won't be visible in the night sky as the Moon aligns with the Sun. However, it will provide ideal conditions for observing faint galaxies, nebulae and star clusters without moonlight interference. The March equinox will occur on March 20 at 9:45am EST, marking equal day and night hours worldwide.

