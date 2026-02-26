From lunar eclipse to equinox: Top celestial events in March
What's the story
March 2026 promises a series of spectacular celestial events, including a total lunar eclipse. The month will witness the full Worm Moon and the March equinox, making it an exciting time for both casual stargazers and professional astronomers. The Worm Moon, named by early Native American tribes, signifies the season when earthworms reappear as winter melts away.
Eclipse details
Total lunar eclipse on March 3
On March 3, the Moon will be in its full phase, completely illuminated as it sits opposite to the Sun. This is when a total lunar eclipse will occur, with the Moon passing through Earth's shadow and slowly turning a rusty red color. The event will be visible from eastern Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean region and North America.
Upcoming events
New moon and equinox
Following the lunar eclipse, a new moon will occur on March 19. This phase won't be visible in the night sky as the Moon aligns with the Sun. However, it will provide ideal conditions for observing faint galaxies, nebulae and star clusters without moonlight interference. The March equinox will occur on March 20 at 9:45am EST, marking equal day and night hours worldwide.
Cosmic significance
A look at significance of celestial events
The celestial events of March 2026 highlight the intricate movements of Earth, Moon and Sun. The total lunar eclipse offers a rare opportunity to see Earth's shadow at work, turning the Moon into a striking blood-red color. These natural spectacles and their cosmic significance make March 2026 an extraordinary month for all those who look up at the night sky.