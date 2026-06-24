From MIT engineering to neurosurgery, Matthew Willsey pursues ALS BCIs Technology Jun 24, 2026

Dr. Matthew Willsey, who switched from engineering at MIT to neurosurgery, is working on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that let people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and similar conditions communicate and control devices using their thoughts.

He was inspired by a robotics demo back in 2009, which pushed him to blend his tech skills with medicine.