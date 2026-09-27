FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson says humans remain responsible for AI
Technology
Andrew Ferguson, a Federal Trade Commission chairman, says if AI goes rogue, it's still humans who are on the hook.
Speaking at an AI conference in Austin, he explained that AI isn't some free-thinking entity: it's more like a tool (think: hammer), and whoever uses it is responsible for what happens.
President Trump announces 'AI Force'
With worries about out-of-control AI growing, President Trump has announced an "AI Force" and said he was creating an "AI Force" and would be designating an "AI czar" to guide policy.
While he's cautious about putting too many rules on tech innovation, Trump says the courts can handle any problems for now.
Meanwhile, Congress hasn't moved forward on new AI laws yet.