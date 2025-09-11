ChatGPT linked to a teen's suicide plan

The FTC is using its authority to collect data on company practices, especially around collecting info from kids under 13—which is illegal without parental consent.

There's growing pressure after a lawsuit linked ChatGPT to a teen's suicide plan, putting the spotlight on whether current protections go far enough for teenagers too.

Depending on what the FTC finds, this could inform future investigations or regulatory actions regarding tech companies.