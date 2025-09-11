Next Article
Roku's AI ad revolution: Your TV could soon look like TikTok
Roku is shaking up its ad strategy by using generative AI to help businesses quickly create TV ads.
Instead of just big-name brands, Roku wants to bring in up to 100,000 advertisers—so expect more variety and fewer repeat ads, similar to what you see on social media.
The self-serve ad platform will let businesses create their own ads
Roku's also making it easier for small and medium businesses to create TV ads with self-serve tools and AI support.
With over 20% of US TV viewing happening on Roku devices, they're hoping this move fills their unsold ad space and shifts more ad dollars from old-school platforms to streaming.
If it works, the digital ad landscape could look pretty different soon.