US House panel backs NASA budget, defying White House proposal
On September 10, 2025, the US House Appropriations Committee approved a budget of more than $24.8 billion for NASA for 2026—rejecting a much lower White House proposal.
The close 34-28 vote means NASA's funding stays steady as the bill moves to the full House.
Bill now goes to full House for consideration
This decision protects some of NASA's most exciting projects, like New Horizons exploring the Kuiper Belt, Juno studying Jupiter, and robotic Mars missions.
It also keeps the Chandra X-Ray Observatory running so research on black holes and supernovae can continue.
Lawmakers pushed back against big cuts that could have ended these programs, showing strong support for science and space exploration in the US.