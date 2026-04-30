Future of OnePlus is now clear. It's merging with Realme
What's the story
In a major development, OnePlus has reportedly merged with Realme, including its operations in China. The news comes amid speculation about OnePlus's future in global markets. Known tech tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo reported the merger, noting that both brands will combine their global and domestic operations under a new "sub-product center." This move also includes merging marketing and service departments for both companies.
Management changes
Pete Lau to oversee merged teams
The merged teams from OnePlus and Realme will report to Pete Lau, the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. Notably, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and iQOO are all owned by China's BBK Electronics. The merger also emphasizes "the reuse of product lines," indicating a strategic shift in how these brands plan to operate going forward. This comes after OnePlus's recent decision to evaluate its future in Europe, amid reports of staffing cuts and operational changes.
Market uncertainty
Uncertainty surrounding OnePlus's future in global markets
Despite the merger, it is unclear what this means for OnePlus's future in global markets. Realme has a presence in Europe and other regions but not in the US where OnePlus has been operating for years. The lack of new product announcements from OnePlus for global markets in recent months adds to the uncertainty surrounding its future operations and market strategy.