Future of OnePlus is now clear. It's merging with Realme

Management changes

Pete Lau to oversee merged teams

The merged teams from OnePlus and Realme will report to Pete Lau, the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. Notably, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and iQOO are all owned by China's BBK Electronics. The merger also emphasizes "the reuse of product lines," indicating a strategic shift in how these brands plan to operate going forward. This comes after OnePlus's recent decision to evaluate its future in Europe, amid reports of staffing cuts and operational changes.