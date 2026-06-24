FWDA unveils FWD Supreme AI jet for 2026 demonstrator flight
Technology
FWDA just revealed FWD Supreme, an AI-driven fighter jet designed to fly in swarms and change how aerial battles work.
Its Lite technology demonstrator's debut flight is set for 2026, marking a big step for India alongside countries like the US Turkey, and Germany in next-generation combat tech.
FWD Supreme to have 2 versions
Built at FWDA's Bengaluru facility under aerospace veteran Girish Dixit, FWD Supreme will come in two versions: a lighter model for testing and a heavier one for long-range missions.
It packs homegrown tech, like AI-based awareness and autonomous decision-making, and future upgrades aim for supersonic speeds plus smarter teamwork between jets.