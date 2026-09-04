Gaganyaan's first uncrewed launch by year-end, says ISRO chief
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a busy phase with multiple upcoming missions. The agency has reaffirmed its commitment to the first uncrewed flight of the Gaganyaan program by 2026. This announcement comes after the successful launch of EOS-05, which has set the stage for a series of launches in the current financial year.
Upcoming launches
NVS-03 satellite to be launched in upcoming missions
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has revealed that the agency is planning six more launches this fiscal, including the NVS-03 navigation satellite.
The NVS-03 will be part of India's NavIC navigation system, which provides positioning, navigation, and timing services across India and its surrounding regions.
This comes after a rocky start to the year for ISRO with an unsuccessful PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission in January.
Mission details
First uncrewed Gaganyaan mission planned for this calendar year
The Gaganyaan project is a major milestone for ISRO, with Narayanan saying that "vigorous, systematic work" is underway for its first uncrewed mission, G1.
The launch is planned for this calendar year.
Unlike traditional space missions carrying astronauts, the G1 mission will test systems required to send humans into space and bring them back safely.
Testing phase
Extensive tests conducted for Gaganyaan mission
ISRO has been conducting extensive tests for the Gaganyaan mission. In April, it conducted the second Integrated Air Drop Test with a simulated crew module weighing about 5.7 tons.
In July, it carried out the fifth Integrated Main Parachute Air Drop Test to further qualify the parachute system for G1.
These tests are crucial steps toward ensuring the safety and success of future crewed missions under the Gaganyaan program.