Gaganyaan's first uncrewed launch by year-end, says ISRO chief

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has revealed that the agency is planning six more launches this fiscal, including the NVS-03 navigation satellite.

The NVS-03 will be part of India's NavIC navigation system, which provides positioning, navigation, and timing services across India and its surrounding regions.

This comes after a rocky start to the year for ISRO with an unsuccessful PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission in January.