Gajraj AI alerts trains near Coimbatore, registering 0 elephant deaths
Technology
Gajraj AI is helping keep elephants safe near Coimbatore by spotting their movements and alerting trains in real time.
Since it started, the system has sent over 7,100 alerts, and slowed or stopped trains more than 3,280 times, leading to nearly 9,500 safe crossings, and zero elephant deaths so far.
Technology and field teams monitor wildlife
Gajraj uses thermal cameras, drones, and quick action from field staff to monitor animals along the tracks.
It doesn't just look out for elephants; it tracks other wildlife too.
By blending technology with human teamwork, this project keeps both train journeys and animal paths safer, showing how smart solutions can make a real difference for conservation.