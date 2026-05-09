GalaxEye launches 1st-of-its-kind Drishti Opto-SAR satellite May 3 from California
Technology
GalaxEye, an Indian startup, launched Drishti, a first-of-its-kind satellite, on May 3, 2026.
Hitching a ride on SpaceX's Falcon 9 from California, Drishti stands out for its Opto-SAR tech, meaning it can snap both optical and radar images of the same spot at once.
This makes it a big step forward for Indian space innovation.
Drishti delivers all weather imagery
Most imaging satellites use either optical or radar sensors, each with their own downsides like struggling with clouds or producing tricky data.
Drishti combines both in one package, so it delivers clear images even when the weather's bad or at night.
That's a huge win for countries like India where cloud cover is common and reliable data helps with everything from farming to disaster relief, and city planning.