GalaxEye loses contact with mission Drishti after geomagnetic solar storm
Technology
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space startup, has lost touch with its trailblazing OptoSAR satellite, Mission Drishti.
The satellite went silent during its early orbit phase after being hit by a geomagnetic solar storm.
Launched on May 3, 2026, via SpaceX's Falcon 9 from California, the team is working to recover it, but chances look slim.
GalaxEye aims to launch 2 OptoSARs
Even though things didn't go as planned this time, Mission Drishti managed some successful tests before losing contact.
GalaxEye's CEO says the team is learning from this and plans to build more of its satellites in-house for better reliability.
They're aiming to launch two upgraded OptoSAR satellites over the next two years, so their space journey is far from over.