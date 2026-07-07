GalaxEye loses contact with mission Drishti after geomagnetic solar storm

GalaxEye aims to launch 2 OptoSARs

Even though things didn't go as planned this time, Mission Drishti managed some successful tests before losing contact.

GalaxEye's CEO says the team is learning from this and plans to build more of its satellites in-house for better reliability.

They're aiming to launch two upgraded OptoSAR satellites over the next two years, so their space journey is far from over.