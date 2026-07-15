Galaxy Buds 4 Pro now $220 and $222 on Amazon
Technology
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro just got a price drop: now $220 for black and $222 for white on Amazon, down from the usual $249.
Both colors ship free, no Prime needed, so it's a better deal than buying straight from Samsung.
Buds 4 Pro pack tweeter woofer
These earbuds are comfy, water- and dust-resistant, and pack both a tweeter and woofer for crisp highs and deep lows.
You get real-time noise cancelation with Adaptive ANC 2.0, plus immersive 360 Audio.
The companion app lets you tweak your sound with a nine-band equalizer, while touch controls make skipping tracks or taking calls super easy.