Samsung's AirPods Max rival could be called 'Galaxy Studio'
What's the story
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first over-ear headphones in over a decade. The new product is likely to be named Galaxy Studio, according to a recent leak by developer @evowizz on X. The source had previously revealed that the Galaxy Buds Able would actually be called Galaxy Buds On, which was later made official by Samsung. This latest rumor adds credibility to the claim of Galaxy Studio as the potential name for Samsung's upcoming audio device.
Market re-entry
Return to over-ear headphone market
Samsung is not a new player in the over-ear headphone market. The company had launched models like Level Over and Level On back in 2015.
However, it has been silent for more than a decade.
Now, the South Korean tech giant appears to be making a comeback with a new naming strategy.
Premium positioning
Competing with Apple's AirPods Max
The name Galaxy Studio suggests a premium, audiophile-focused product.
Samsung could position these headphones as competitors to high-end models like Apple's AirPods Max.
However, details about the pricing, features, and availability of these new headphones are still under wraps.
Samsung's ownership of Harman, which owns JBL and AKG brands known for their quality over-ear headphones, further hints at the potential excellence of this upcoming product.