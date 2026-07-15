Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 use Snapdragon Wear Elite
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 are dropping in just over a week, and thanks to a fresh leak, we already know what's inside.
Both watches will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip (a first for Samsung), plus 2GB of RAM for smoother multitasking.
Watch 9 upgrades, Ultra 2 battery
The Watch 9 brings a few handy upgrades: may include up to 64GB of storage, a slightly bigger battery in the 44mm version, Bluetooth 6.0, and the new Wear OS 7 with One UI 9.
The Ultra 2 is all about battery life: it packs an impressive 800mAh cell, making it perfect if you hate charging often.