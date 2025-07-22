Next Article
Galaxy Watch Ultra gets One IU 8 Watch update
Samsung just dropped the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra users, starting Tuesday, July 22, 2025—right alongside the new Galaxy Watch 8 series.
The update adds cool features like Running Coach, Vascular Load tracking, and an Antioxidant Index.
Oddly enough, Bedtime Tracking (which was teased earlier) didn't make the cut this time.
Now bar, Gemini integration, and more
One UI 8 brings Multi-Info Tiles, a handy Now Bar tool, and Gemini integration—and it's the first time Wear OS 6 is out on a consumer device.
If you have a Galaxy Watch 7 though, you'll have to wait; that model isn't getting this update yet.
On the bright side, there's now a navy blue version of the Ultra with more base storage (but no big changes under the hood).