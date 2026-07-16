Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaks, uses Exynos 2600 not Snapdragon
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 just got leaked ahead of its official reveal at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026.
The new model sticks closely to the Z Flip 7's look, but swaps in Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chip: no Snapdragon upgrade this year.
If you caught the recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo, you might've already seen a sneak peek of its familiar flip design.
Flip 8 adds 45W charging, colors
You'll get faster charging this time with support for 45W wired charging, a nice bump for anyone always on the go.
There are fresh color options too: pale pink, cream white, and graphite black.
Otherwise, most specs stay unchanged: same 6.9-inch internal and 4.1-inch external displays, with storage starting at 256GB and RAM at 12GB.
If you liked last year's Flip but wanted a bit more speed (and maybe a new color), this one could be worth checking out.