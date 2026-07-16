Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaks, uses Exynos 2600 not Snapdragon

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 just got leaked ahead of its official reveal at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026.

The new model sticks closely to the Z Flip 7's look, but swaps in Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chip: no Snapdragon upgrade this year.

If you caught the recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo, you might've already seen a sneak peek of its familiar flip design.