Galaxy Z Fold 8 heading into mass production, upgrades minor
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, featuring the Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, is heading into mass production, and we've got an early look at their camera specs thanks to a new leak.
The big news? The Z Fold 8 Ultra gets a fresh 50MP ultra-wide camera, but overall upgrades across the series seem pretty minor.
Z Fold and Flip specs leaked
The Z Fold 8 Ultra packs a powerful 200MP main sensor (yep, Samsung's own ISOCELL HP2), that new 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto, plus two selfie cameras. Its parts come from suppliers like Namuga and Powerlogics.
The regular Z Fold 8 keeps it simple with dual 50MP main and ultra-wide shooters.
Over on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 side, you'll get a solid combo: a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, though don't expect these foldables to match the S26 Ultra's photo chops due to their slimmer designs.