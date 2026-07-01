Galaxy Z Fold 8 heading into mass production, upgrades minor

Z Fold and Flip specs leaked

The Z Fold 8 Ultra packs a powerful 200MP main sensor (yep, Samsung's own ISOCELL HP2), that new 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto, plus two selfie cameras. Its parts come from suppliers like Namuga and Powerlogics.

The regular Z Fold 8 keeps it simple with dual 50MP main and ultra-wide shooters.

Over on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 side, you'll get a solid combo: a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, though don't expect these foldables to match the S26 Ultra's photo chops due to their slimmer designs.