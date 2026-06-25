GameSir G8 Plus MFi controller drops to $63 on Amazon Technology Jun 25, 2026

Looking to level up your mobile gaming? The GameSir G8 Plus MFi controller just dropped to $63 on Amazon (was $79), making it a pretty sweet deal for anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

This upgraded model uses USB-C instead of Bluetooth, so while it's perfect for phones and tablets (including bigger ones like the Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra), it won't work with consoles like Nintendo Switch.