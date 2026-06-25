GameSir G8 Plus MFi controller drops to $63 on Amazon
Looking to level up your mobile gaming? The GameSir G8 Plus MFi controller just dropped to $63 on Amazon (was $79), making it a pretty sweet deal for anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device.
This upgraded model uses USB-C instead of Bluetooth, so while it's perfect for phones and tablets (including bigger ones like the Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra), it won't work with consoles like Nintendo Switch.
Accurate Hall-effect joysticks and triggers
The G8 Plus MFi packs Hall-effect joysticks and triggers for super accurate control: No stick drift here.
Its Xbox-style design means comfy grip, responsive buttons, built-in rumble motors, and easy long sessions.
If you're after reliable performance without spending a ton, this discount makes it a solid pick for gamers wanting quality hardware at a friendlier price.