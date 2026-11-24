Gap, Under Armour use AI for smarter Black Friday discounts
This Black Friday, brands like Gap and Under Armour are using AI to set smarter discounts and manage inventory, all while hoping to protect profit margins despite inflation.
Tools from companies like Kapnova and Impact Analytics help retailers make data-driven calls, like suggesting a 30% discount instead of 40% on certain products to keep shoppers interested without giving away too much.
AI predicts demand and tweaks prices
AI models now factor in everything from sales trends to economic shifts, helping brands predict demand and tweak prices on the fly.
Even luxury names like Tiffany and Dolce & Gabbana are on board.
With holiday sales expected to rise 4.2% this year, largely attributable to an inflation rate currently at 3.7%, it's clear that behind-the-scenes tech is changing how deals get made, even if most shoppers never notice.