Garmin Fenix 8 Pro tops Prime Day sales at $850
Amazon Prime Day 2026 kicked off with big deals, and the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro quickly became the top-selling item.
This high-end smartwatch, loved by fitness fans and adventure seekers, is now going for $850, which is $350 off its usual price of $1,200.
Multisport tracking and sensor compatibility
The Fenix 8 Pro stands out for its multisport tracking and compatibility with golf and bike sensors.
Reviewers highlight its crisp MicroLED display and handy built-in flashlight.
It even lets you send texts or make emergency calls via satellite (if you have a Garmin subscription for emergency satellite calls), making it a solid choice for anyone who likes to explore off the grid.
Limited time offer until June 26
This limited-time offer runs until June 26 or while supplies last.
If you're after a rugged smartwatch packed with advanced features, now's your shot to score one at a serious discount.