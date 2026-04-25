Garmin Forerunner 255 now $243 on Amazon, over $100 off
Technology
The Garmin Forerunner 255, a favorite among fitness fans, just got a major discount on Amazon, now $243 instead of $350.
That's over $100 off for a smartwatch that tracks your workouts, sleep, and recovery in detail.
Forerunner 255 offers display and training
You get an always-on color display that's easy to read anywhere, plus personalized workout tips and morning readiness scores based on your activity and sleep.
The watch offers free adaptive training plans with Garmin Coach or lets you build your own in the app.
Handy extras like heart rate variability (HRV) status, body battery tracking for energy levels, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and phone notifications make it great for staying active.