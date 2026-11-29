Garmin Forerunner 265 drops to $299.99 on Amazon, 33% off
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is now going for just $299.99 on Amazon, a big drop from its usual $449.99 price tag.
That's a solid 33% off, making it a tempting pick if you're into running or just want smarter health tracking.
All six color options, black, powder gray, whitestone, and tidal blue, are included in the deal.
Forerunner 265 provides on-wrist coaching features
The Forerunner 265 acts like a personal coach on your wrist, with features that track your sleep, recovery, and training readiness to suggest workouts tailored for you.
It uses advanced GPS tech for accurate tracking even in busy city streets and lasts up to 13 days on a single charge (or 20 hours with GPS).
Plus, it has an AMOLED touchscreen with button controls, safety features like incident detection, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments, making it handy both on runs and in daily life.