Garmin launches Cirqa fitness tracker with no subscription required

Cirqa skips the screen but is waterproof up to 50 meters and lasts about 10 days on a charge.

You still get GPS route mapping and real-time location sharing (via your phone).

At $199, it's more affordable than many rivals that lock features behind paywalls.

Most tracking tools are free in Garmin's app; only advanced stuff like structured workouts needs an optional $69 a year Connect+ subscription.

Available now on Garmin's website.