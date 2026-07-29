Garmin launches Cirqa fitness tracker with no subscription required
Garmin just dropped the Cirqa, a fitness tracker built for both novices and serious athletes, no subscription needed.
It covers all the basics like heart rate, sleep, stress, VO2 max, skin temperature, and training load.
The device keeps things simple with one-button activity tracking and can auto-detect certain exercises.
Garmin Cirqa priced $199, Connect+ optional
Cirqa skips the screen but is waterproof up to 50 meters and lasts about 10 days on a charge.
You still get GPS route mapping and real-time location sharing (via your phone).
At $199, it's more affordable than many rivals that lock features behind paywalls.
Most tracking tools are free in Garmin's app; only advanced stuff like structured workouts needs an optional $69 a year Connect+ subscription.
Available now on Garmin's website.