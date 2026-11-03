Garmin launches ECG app in India for wrist AFib detection
Technology
Garmin just rolled out its ECG app for users in India, letting you check your heart rhythm right from your wrist.
With a quick 30-second scan, the app can spot signs of AFib (an irregular heartbeat), and you can view your readings on your watch or in the Garmin Connect app.
ECG available for users aged 22+
The ECG feature is available in India on Fenix 9, Venu 4, and Forerunner 970 smartwatches for anyone aged 22 or older.
These watches use built-in sensors to track your heart signals and help flag signs of AFib or normal sinus rhythm.
Plus, you can save past readings and easily share reports with your doctor through the Garmin Connect app, making it simpler to keep tabs on your heart health.