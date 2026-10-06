Garmin launches screenless Cirqa smart band in India at ₹25,990

The Cirqa comes in two sizes and a bunch of colors, with a comfy fabric strap that can handle water (up to 5 ATM).

It tracks your heart rate continuously, gives sleep scores and stress tracking, auto-detects walks or runs, and lets you manually log over 80 sports, from yoga to swimming.

Connected GPS and LiveTrack work with the Garmin Connect app (on Android or iOS), so you can share your location if needed, all while staying focused on what matters most.