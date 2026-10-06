Garmin launches screenless Cirqa smart band in India at ₹25,990
Garmin just launched its Cirqa Smart Band in India, and it's all about keeping things simple: no screen, fewer distractions.
Priced at ₹25,990, this band packs up to 10 days of battery life and focuses on health: you get heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature checks, and Garmin's Body Battery feature to help you keep tabs on your energy.
Two sizes, fabric strap, 5 ATM
The Cirqa comes in two sizes and a bunch of colors, with a comfy fabric strap that can handle water (up to 5 ATM).
It tracks your heart rate continuously, gives sleep scores and stress tracking, auto-detects walks or runs, and lets you manually log over 80 sports, from yoga to swimming.
Connected GPS and LiveTrack work with the Garmin Connect app (on Android or iOS), so you can share your location if needed, all while staying focused on what matters most.