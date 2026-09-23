Garmin updates smartwatches with 'OK Garmin' voice and fall detection
Technology
Garmin just dropped a big update for some of its smartwatches: think Fenix 8, Forerunner 570 and 970, Venu 6, and Vivoactive 6.
Highlights include hands-free controls with the new "OK Garmin" voice command and fall detection on the Venu 6.
The goal? Make fitness tracking and training more personal and effortless.
Garmin personalized workouts and edge detection
Runners get new perks like personalized workouts and an adaptive Garmin Run Coach that adjusts to your progress.
Cyclists using Garmin Edge computers can now enjoy automatic climb and descent detection.
The update is rolling out through the Garmin Connect app over the next few days, so keep an eye out.