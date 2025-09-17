Garmin Venu 4 launched: Price, features, how it differs

Garmin just dropped the Venu 4 on September 17, 2025, starting at $549.99—a $100 jump from the previous model (Venu 3, released two years ago). The big news? It's all about helping you understand your sleep and daily habits better.

New sleep tracking and health insights Venu 4 keeps tabs on your bedtime routine, tracks unusual heart rate or skin temperature while you sleep, and even checks how much caffeine or alcohol you're having—so you can see how your choices affect your rest and heart health.

Other notable upgrades You get a handy LED flashlight above the bright AMOLED screen for late-night adventures.

Garmin Fitness Coach now personalizes workouts for 25 activities based on how well you've been sleeping and recovering.

Plus, features like spoken time, color filters for colorblind users, and expanded accessibility options (building on the wheelchair mode introduced with Venu 3) make it more accessible than ever.