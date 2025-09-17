Google's Gemini AI wins international coding competition
Google DeepMind's Gemini 2.5 AI grabbed a gold medal at an international programming competition in Azerbaijan earlier this month, outpacing top human coders from Russia, China, and Japan by cracking a tough challenge in just 30 minutes.
Google DeepMind has compared this win to Deep Blue's legendary chess victory over Garry Kasparov back in 1997.
Gemini's win could revolutionize various industries
Even though Gemini 2.5 didn't finish two of the tasks, it still came second out of 139 participants—showing how fast AI is catching up to human problem-solving skills.
Google's Quoc Le highlighted that breakthroughs like this could shake up fields like drug discovery and chip design.
While Gemini was trained for coding and math, it's built to tackle all sorts of problems—hinting at some pretty exciting possibilities ahead.