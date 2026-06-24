Gartner: AI coding costs may exceed human developers by 2028
Heads up, tech folks: By 2028, using AI for coding could actually cost more than paying a human developer.
Gartner's new report says this is mostly because of rising "token" usage (basically, the bits of data that generative AI models chew through) and a switch to pay-as-you-go pricing.
As companies ramp up their AI projects, these token costs are set to climb fast.
Organizations lack token spending oversight
Many organizations aren't tracking how much they're spending on tokens, which can lead to surprise bills and messy budgets.
Nitish Tyagi from Gartner points out that without proper oversight, expenses can spiral as businesses scale up.
To keep things in check, Gartner suggests smarter governance, like sorting tasks so simpler jobs use smaller models and saving big ones for complex projects.