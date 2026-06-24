Gartner: AI coding costs may exceed human developers by 2028 Technology Jun 24, 2026

Heads up, tech folks: By 2028, using AI for coding could actually cost more than paying a human developer.

Gartner's new report says this is mostly because of rising "token" usage (basically, the bits of data that generative AI models chew through) and a switch to pay-as-you-go pricing.

As companies ramp up their AI projects, these token costs are set to climb fast.