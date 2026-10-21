Gartner: AI governance and data control to lead by 2027
Technology
Gartner says that by 2027, the biggest tech shifts will be all about how we manage AI and keep control over our own data.
As AI starts building software faster than humans can keep up, companies need clear rules for how people and machines work together, and to avoid getting stuck with just one tech provider.
AI simulations, speech AI, digital sovereignty
New types of AI models are helping businesses make smarter decisions by running simulations instead of just fixing problems after they happen.
Better speech-based AI is making customer support feel more natural, too.
Plus, with more than 75% of non-US organizations expected to adopt digital sovereignty strategies by 2030, there's a real push to boost security and reduce risks from relying on big tech monopolies.