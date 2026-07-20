Gartner forecasts AI market will hit $64B in 2026
Technology
AI is getting bigger than ever: Gartner predicts the global market will jump from $39 billion in 2025 to $64 billion in 2026.
Generative AI (GenAI) is leading the charge, with spending expected to more than double.
Investments in AI platforms are also picking up speed as businesses look for smarter tech.
Specialized GenAI spending projected over 200%
Specialized GenAI and domain-specific language models are seeing massive growth, with spending projected to rise over 200% this year. Foundation GenAI models aren't far behind, growing past $23 billion.
Companies are now focusing on efficiency and cost control, so vendors who help track costs and usage will be in demand as everyone tries to get the most out of their AI budgets.