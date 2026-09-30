Gartner predicts shift from vendor-built FDE agentic AI by 2028
Gartner predicts that by 2028, most companies will move away from agentic AI solutions built through vendor FDE.
FDE is when vendor engineers team up directly with clients to build custom AI tools, but it requires strict rules around ownership and how things are run.
The shift comes as businesses rethink how they handle contracts and transitions for these projects.
Mukul Saha: blend FDE teams, exit-plans
Mukul Saha from Gartner suggests blending FDE teams with in-house experts so knowledge actually sticks and solutions fit everyday workflows.
He also recommends having a clear exit plan so your team can fully take over later.
One warning: don't fall for "FDE washing," where regular consulting gets mislabeled as FDE; it wastes time and money.
Following these tips helps companies get the real benefits from their AI investments.