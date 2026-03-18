GATE 2026 results are releasing soon: How to check
Technology
IIT Guwahati is all set to announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19.
If you took the exam, just log in at gate2026.iitg.ac.in with your enrollment ID and password to check your marks, all-India rank, and whether you made the cut.
Scorecards, toppers' names, other key dates
This year's GATE was held across four days in February for over 700,000 students.
Scorecards will be free to download from March 27 to May 31. After that, there's a ₹500 fee until December 31.
Your GATE score stays valid for three years and can unlock M.Tech or Ph.D. seats at top institutes like IITs and NITs or even jobs at PSUs like ONGC and NTPC.
Toppers' names drop on March 25. Best of luck!