GATE 2026 results are releasing soon: How to check

Scorecards, toppers' names, other key dates

This year's GATE was held across four days in February for over 700,000 students.

Scorecards will be free to download from March 27 to May 31. After that, there's a ₹500 fee until December 31.

Your GATE score stays valid for three years and can unlock M.Tech or Ph.D. seats at top institutes like IITs and NITs or even jobs at PSUs like ONGC and NTPC.

Toppers' names drop on March 25. Best of luck!