Gates Foundation and OpenAI team up to bring AI to African healthcare
Technology
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and OpenAI just launched Horizon1000, a $50 million project using AI to boost healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The goal? Support 1,000 local clinics and their communities by 2028 with better tech, funding, and hands-on help.
Rwanda gets the 1st shot
Rwanda will kick off the program—right now, it has just one healthcare worker for every 1,000 people (the WHO recommends four).
By bringing in AI tools to support overworked staff, Horizon1000 hopes to close that gap much faster.
Why this matters
Bill Gates called AI a "gamechanger" for making quality care more accessible.
The foundation says it's working closely with African leaders so these new tools actually reach people who need them—without endless delays.