Gates MRI teams with SII, which readies $100 million-plus for M72/AS01E

Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) and Serum Institute of India (SII) are teaming up to make M72/AS01E, a new tuberculosis vaccine candidate.

SII is putting more than $100 million into getting ready for large-scale production if the vaccine gets the green light.

If it works out, this could be the first new TB vaccine in more than 100 years, a big deal for fighting a disease that still hits low- and middle-income countries hardest.