Gates MRI teams with SII, which readies $100 million-plus for M72/AS01E
Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) and Serum Institute of India (SII) are teaming up to make M72/AS01E, a new tuberculosis vaccine candidate.
SII is putting more than $100 million into getting ready for large-scale production if the vaccine gets the green light.
If it works out, this could be the first new TB vaccine in more than 100 years, a big deal for fighting a disease that still hits low- and middle-income countries hardest.
M72/AS01E Phase III after 50% effectiveness
The vaccine is now in Phase III trials, after showing 50% effectiveness in stopping active TB in earlier studies.
According to the World Health Organization, if approved, it could help prevent 76 million cases and save 8.5 million lives over the next 25 years.
Gates MRI and SII are already gearing up with technology transfers and quality checks so they can roll out doses quickly if approval comes through.