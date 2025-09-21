Next Article
Gboard beta adds iPad-like symbol input, number row for passwords
Technology
Google's testing some cool new features in the latest Gboard beta for Android.
Now you can enter symbols just by flicking down on keys—a handy shortcut similar to the iPad.
There's also an option to show a number row when typing passwords, which should make life easier on smaller phones like the Pixel 9.
AI writing tools and key shape options
Gboard is also trying out AI-powered writing tools that let you generate text with prompts, making typing a bit more creative.
Plus, after hearing user feedback, Google's letting you pick between circular or pill-shaped keys for a look that suits your style.
These updates are still in beta, but they show Google's working hard to make Gboard better for everyone.