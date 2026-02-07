Gboard beta lets you scale emojis with font size
Google's Gboard beta just got a handy update: you can now scale emoji size based on your phone's font size, not just the display.
Just head to Settings > Emojis, Stickers & GIFs > Layout and look for "Scale emoji with font size." It's super easy to find.
How to access the new feature
If you've ever squinted at tiny emojis or mixed up similar ones, this feature is for you.
Now, bumping up your system font also makes emojis larger in the picker and suggestions—so everything is easier to see.
The catch? Bigger emojis mean a bit more scrolling when hunting for that perfect reaction.
A few things to keep in mind
This feature is rolling out in beta, but it might take a few weeks (or months) before everyone gets it.
Heads up: it won't respond to Gboard's own internal font tweaks—just your phone's main settings.
Still, it's aimed at making texting more accessible for everyone who prefers things a little larger.