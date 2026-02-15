Gboard for Android gets an upgrade: What has changed?

Google has introduced a new quality-of-life improvement in its Gboard app for Android . The feature, dubbed "auto-switch after apostrophes," is aimed at making typing more efficient. It automatically switches back to the letter keyboard after an apostrophe, saving users from having to manually press the space bar or use the ?'123' key on their keyboards.

User convenience How to disable the new feature The new feature, which is enabled by default, allows users to quickly finish a possessive noun or contraction. The update was widely rolled out to stable users (version 16.7) in the past week. If you want to disable it, you can do so from Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts on your Gboard app.

Visual update Material 3 expressive redesign Along with the new feature, Google has also rolled out a visual update for Gboard. The Material 3 Expressive redesign was introduced in version 16.5 of the app on the stable channel. It uses containers to group related menus on the main list, and individual pages have also been updated as part of this modernization effort.

