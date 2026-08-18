GE Aerospace uses AI in Bengaluru to speed engine maintenance
GE Aerospace is using AI at its Bengaluru tech center to make aircraft engine maintenance way faster and smoother.
Thanks to new tools, airlines now get their engines back five days sooner, and checking GEnx engine blades takes one-half the time it used to.
The center turns 26 this September and has racked up more than 1,000 aviation patents so far.
BIT, ABM.AI and spare parts forecasting
Engineers at the center built an AI-powered Blade Inspection Tool (BIT) for quick, reliable turbine checks.
They also use smart forecasting so spare parts are ready when needed: no last-minute scrambling.
Other cool innovations include Analytics-Based Maintenance (ABM) through the ABM.AI tool, hybrid-electric tech, and a special foam wash for engines.
Their work has helped design major engines such as CFM LEAP, GEnx, and GE9X, making planes more dependable worldwide.